Rockslide closes highway north of Rossland Saturday night

Photo: DriveBC Highway 3B north of Rossland Sunday morning.

Those travelling to and from Rossland this weekend may have to make alternate plans after a rockslide came across Highway 3B Saturday night.

The highway connecting Rossland north to Highway 3 was closed just before 9 p.m. Saturday after rocks came tumbling down across the road.

Snow is falling in the area Sunday morning, and webcam footage shows the closed highway completely covered in snow.

The severity of the slide is not clear and it's not known how long the highway will stay closed.

The closure can be bypassed using Highways 22 and 3, through Castlegar and Trail.