Highway 3B reopens after rockslide Saturday night

Photo: DriveBC Highway 3B Sunday at noon.

UPDATE: noon

Highway 3B north of Rossland has been reopened Sunday after a rockslide closed the road Saturday night.

The highway was closed for about 15 hours after the rockslide tumbled across the road just before 9 p.m.

Snow fell on the highway through the night, but webcam footage shows the road has largely been cleared.

ORIGINAL: 7 a.m.

Those travelling to and from Rossland this weekend may have to make alternate plans after a rockslide came across Highway 3B Saturday night.

The highway connecting Rossland north to Highway 3 was closed just before 9 p.m. Saturday after rocks came tumbling down across the road.

Snow is falling in the area Sunday morning, and webcam footage shows the closed highway completely covered in snow.

The severity of the slide is not clear and it's not known how long the highway will stay closed.

The closure can be bypassed using Highways 22 and 3, through Castlegar and Trail.