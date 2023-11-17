Vancouver police seek help to ID suspects in 2022 triple stabbing

Photo: VPD The Vancouver Police Department is hoping the public can help identify two men suspected of a triple stabbing in Fairview on Oct. 30, 2022

It's been over a year since a Halloween weekend triple-stabbing in Vancouver's Fairview community left three men seriously injured after a fight broke out near a restaurant. Now police have shared images of a pair of suspects they hold the public can help identify.

The incident took place in the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, when Vancouver Police Department (VPD) officers responded to a triple stabbing at a bar near Oak Street and West Broadway around 1:30 a.m. after reports of a violent confrontation between two groups of people.

Three people were stabbed and one person was assaulted after the fight broke out.

The victims, all men in their 20s from White Rock, were in the city for a birthday celebration. One was treated at hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, but two others were more seriously hurt and required lengthier hospitalization.

The suspects fled the area before the authorities arrived on scene.

“Investigators from VPD’s Major Crime Section immediately launched an investigation and over the past year, a number of investigative steps have been done including the execution of numerous search warrants, DNA testing of forensic evidence from the scene, witness interviews and a review of surveillance video,” said Constable Tania Visintin in a VPD news release.

“Investigators haven’t been able to identify the two men involved in the crime, and are now turning to the public for their help," Visintin added.

Both suspects are South Asian men in their 30s with dark beards. The first suspect has a slim build, and at the time of the incident was wearing a dark ball cap and a puffy vest on top of a crew neck sweater. The second suspect has a heavy build and was wearing a dark jacket on top of a white t-shirt on Oct. 30, 2022.

“Investigators don’t believe the suspects and victims knew each other," noted Visintin.

Anyone who has information about the incident or recognizes either suspect is asked to call the VPD's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.