Man calls police to home for children in invisibility cloaks

Photo: Colin Dacre

Police in the Kootenays were called to an “utterly transparent situation” last week.

An RCMP news release says officers were called at 6:32 a.m. on Nov. 10 by a man, 38, in Montrose, B.C. who complained about children allegedly wearing invisibility cloaks inside his home.

The arriving officer was told by the man the children in invisibility cloaks had kept him up all night.

“To support his case, he showed the officer some invisibility cloaks that were for sale online,” said the police news release.

The man, who appeared to be very sleep deprived, admitted he had not slept in over 24 hours.

The officer recommended that the man try to get some sleep, and hoped that things would become clearer once he did.

“If you are trying to save money in these high inflationary times, you may want to wait until Black Friday discounts before your purchase your invisibility cloaks,” says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

“Follow me for more money saving tips.”