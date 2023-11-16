RCMP respond to cries for ‘help’, find sad mama goat

Photo: Pixabay

Not all goats go “baa”. Some apparently cry “help!”

RCMP on Quadra Island were scratching the hairs of their ‘chinny, chin, chins’ when they received a report on Oct. 30 of someone screaming near a ravine.

The complainant told police they heard someone yelling “help help”. They were worried a hiker had fallen off a cliff.

When officers showed up, they traced the cries to a ‘sad goat’ at a neighbouring farm. The farm owner told them the nanny’s babies had just been removed and she was calling for them.

The officers noted that the bleating of the goat did sound very much like someone yelling for help, but they found no evidence of any humans in distress.