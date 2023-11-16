Loaded 'ghost guns' found in Langford search

Photo: . Recovered firearm. VIA WEST SHORE RCMP

Three loaded homemade guns and evidence that a 3-D printer was being used to make unregistered firearms were found during a search of a Langford property last week, say West Shore RCMP.

Other restricted and prohibited firearms, armour and ammunition were also found in the Nov. 7 search, police said.

A suspect was arrested by the detachment’s Serious Crime Unit the same day, police said.

The case dates back to a Feb. 20 incident in which a firearm was discharged near Jordie Lunn Bike Park on Irwin Road in Langford.

Police issued a news release along with a video and photos from the scene, asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooter.

A 41-year-old Langford man has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon, contravention of storage regulations and weapons manufacturing. More charges are expected.

The suspect has no criminal record and has been released with a court date of Feb. 8.

Insp. Stephen Rose, officer in charge of operations at West Shore RCMP, said the manufacture of homemade and 3-D-printed firearms creates a huge risk to public safety. “[It’s] something we take very seriously, and we would like to thank the public for assisting us in identifying the suspect,” Rose said.