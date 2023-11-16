More community support would help people stay out of care homes: Seniors' advocate

Photo: The Canadian Press A survey of thousands of seniors in long-term care homes in B.C. recommends the provincial government increases staff, improves food and boosts access to community services so some seniors don’t need to go into care at all. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie is photographed at her office in Victoria, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

A survey of thousands of seniors in long-term care homes in British Columbia recommends the provincial government increases staff, improves food and boosts access to community services so some seniors don’t need to go into care at all.

The report by B.C.'s seniors' advocate says 40 per cent of residents surveyed at almost 300 care homes said they didn’t want to live there, while 60 per cent of those newly admitted said they would have stayed home if they had support services.

A key recommendation in the report from advocate Isobel Mackenzie says the province needs to remove barriers that stop seniors from getting home supports, and ensure placement in long-term care comes only when all other options are exhausted.

The recommendation to increase staff has been a theme in Mackenzie’s reports since her surveys began in 2016, yet her report says more than half of residents said they were unable to bathe as often as they want and over a third can’t reliably get help to eat their meals.

The national recommendation is 4.1 hours of direct staff care per resident per day, and Mackenzie says that should be followed in B.C.

The report says the pandemic increased awareness of conditions in care homes and while the province has increased funding by 45 per cent over the last five years, that hasn’t yet translated to better quality of life for most residents.