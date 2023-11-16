Man robbed of $3,300 in Burnaby parkade: police seek suspect

Photo: Burnaby RCMP

Police are looking for help identifying a suspect in an early morning parkade robbery in Burnaby.

Burnaby RCMP got a call about a robbery in progress at a parking lot near Dominion Street and Sumner Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 27, according to a news release Thursday.

"The victim (a 58-year-old man) was sitting in his vehicle when the suspect opened the car door, assaulted the victim and took $3,300 in cash," stated the release.

Police searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

Burnaby RCMP has now released photos of the man in the hope of identifying him.

"This type of crime can be traumatic to the victims and their families," Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in the release. "Please contact our investigators if you have any information that can assist in identifying this individual."

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477 (TIPS).

Quote file number 2023-33895.