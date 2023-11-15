BCCDC warns of salmonella outbreak linked to imported cantaloupes

Photo: Thinkstock.com

The BC Centre for Disease Control are warning the public to dispose of imported cantaloupes sold under the "Malichita" label due to an ongoing outbreak of salmonella.

According to the BCCDC there have been eight confirmed cases of a rare strain of salmonella among people living in the Vancouver Coastal, Fraser and Island health regions.

Public health investigation show a link to recalled cantaloupes in Canada and the U.S.

A recall notice sent out Nov. 1 was updated Tuesday to include B.C.

You are advised to throw out Malichita cantaloupes sold between Oct. 11 and Nov. 14. If you are unsure of the brand, discard them as a precaution.

Salmonella symptoms associated with this particular outbreak include diarrhea, abdominal pain and sometimes fever, nausea and vomiting.