RCMP say issues around 911 dispatch have been rectified

The BC RCMP say issues around after-hours 911 dispatch have been resolved.

A portion of the system that routed after-hours non-emergency calls was impacted Tuesday.

In a news release, the RCMP says the 911 dispatch centre for the BC RCMP Southeast District has restored the connections necessary for after-hours non-emergency calls. 911 calls were not affected.

“We were able to quickly restore the necessary functionality for all after hours calls and while work continues internally, we are not anticipating further interruptions to service delivery,” said Staff Sgt. Kris Clark.

You can now call the local detachment after regular business hours and your call will be dealt with in priority sequence.

If there is an emergency, please call 911.