Man threatens staff, tries to steal vehicle at hospital in Trail: RCMP

Photo: Interior Health Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Police in the Kootenays say they will be recommending charges against a man who allegedly threatened staff at a local hospital.

RCMP said in a news release they were called on Nov. 13 at 1:27 p.m. to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail, B.C.

A Nakusp man, 32, had threatened medical staff with two makeshift clubs before running to a secure area in the hospital.

The man had been apprehended by RCMP under the Mental Health Act and was under detention at the time he made the threats to staff.

Police say the man escaped the hospital and attempted to steal a vehicle outside. When he was unsuccessful, he ran away, but was arrested by Mounties shortly afterwards.

“We owe our thanks and appreciation to our health care staff who have to deliver care, and navigate health and safety issues, while remaining professional and calm on a daily basis. Trail RCMP appreciates their hard work and dedication to their duty,” says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich

Trail RCMP says they will be requesting several criminal charges be brought against the suspect.