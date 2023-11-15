Anti-vax soldier came close to mutiny, should face severe punishment: court martial

Photo: The Canadian Press Warrant Officer James Topp leaves the Royal Westminster Regiment during an adjournment during his court martial in New Westminster, on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. The prosecution at the military court martial of Topp is calling for severe punishment for the soldier with more than 30 years of experience for his actions to leverage public support against the Armed Forces and the federal government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

The prosecution at a military court martial says a former soldier who served in Afghanistan and Croatia should face severe punishment for using his military rank and uniform to publicly challenge the Canadian Armed Forces' COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Prosecutor Major Ben Richard told the court martial in New Westminster, B.C., that reservist Warrant Officer James Topp came close to mutiny when he wore a military uniform while posting two videos to social media criticizing the vaccine mandates.

Richard says Topp's actions could have spurred protests similar to the storming of the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Topp, who refused to be vaccinated, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline in relation to the videos he posted criticizing the COVID-19 vaccine requirements for military personnel.

He faces a maximum punishment of dismissal with disgrace, but his lawyer, Phillip Millar, says his client should be granted an absolute discharge from the military or the "smallest fine possible."

Topp's sentence is expected to be delivered Thursday.