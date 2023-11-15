Prince George inmate dies in custody at Agassiz prison

Photo: Corrections Canada

A man whose death has sparked a debate over a plan to introduce a needle exchange program in federal prisons was serving a more-than five-year sentence for a 2016 shooting death in Prince George.

Kelly Michael Richet died on October 24 while in custody at Mountain Institution, a medium-security prison in Agassiz, Corrections Canada said in a statement.

Richet had been sentenced on March 23 to 5 1/2 years less credit of 131 days for time served in custody prior to sentencing after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the June 15, 2016 death of Robert Lee Milligan.

Milligan was found shot to death in the driveway of a 3600-block Forest Avenue home, Prince George RCMP said at the time of the incident. He was 33 years old.

Five years later, a charge of manslaughter using a firearm was approved against each of Richet and two co-accused, Christopher Ryan Russell and Cuyler Aubichon.

Crown stayed the proceeding against Russell on July 19 and the proceeding against Aubichon on October 3 after prosecutors determined there was no substantial likelihood of conviction. A trial for Aubichon that was expected to last 13 days had been scheduled to begin that day.

The sentence for Richet in March came by way of a joint submission from Crown and defence counsels, B.C. Prosecution Service communications counsel Dan McLaughlin has confirmed. Less the credit for time served, Richet had five years one month and 21 days left to serve at the time of sentencing.

The cause of Richet's death was not provided by Corrections Canada.

However, a Union of Canadian Correctional Officers representative has said Richet died from an overdose, believed to be from fentanyl.

John Randle, the union's Pacific region president, went on to say two officers were exposed to fentanyl while responding to the overdose and one of them had to be given an overdose reversing drug.

Randle said members are concerned for the safety of staff and inmates over a needle exchange program proposed by the Correctional Service in September.

He said providing access to needles for inmates to inject their illegal drugs alone in their cells does nothing to curb or treat addictions, and the union is instead advocating for overdose prevention sites in prisons.

The union raised the concern once again when another inmate died a week later at the same prison.

Less than two weeks later, nearly 200 grams of crystal methamphetamine and other drugs worth more than $100,000 were seized after a four-day lockdown was lifted following the second death, according to a story in the Vancouver Sun.

Richet had a troubled history in Prince George. In July 2016, he was among three people charge with attempted murder a week after a man was shot in the leg during a confrontation on the front lawn of a Mackenzie home.

In July 2018, Richet was subsequently sentenced to seven years after he was found guilty of discharging a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure. Less credit for time served, Richet had four years and five months left to serve at the time of sentencing.

"As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified," Corrections Canada said in the statement on Richet's death.