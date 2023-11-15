Canadian actor, title-holding Muay Thai boxer pleads guilty to assault

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth

A Canadian actor and Muay Thai boxer has pleaded guilty for a September 2022 assault of a woman in Vancouver.

A the time, Xavier John De Guzman, 35, had also been charged with breaching a court order for allegedly communicating with the victim.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges April 26.

However, he changed that plea Nov. 14 when he appeared before a Vancouver Provincial Court judge and entered the guilty plea.

Prosecutor Christina Gallo stayed the second charge.

The judge gave De Guzman a conditional discharge and 18 months’ probation.

He must not contact the victim or be anywhere she might be.

De Guzman is also banned from possessing any weapons as defined by the Criminal Code.

The Toronto-born actor’s Internet Movie Database (IMDB) profile shows he has acted in such productions as Murdoch Mysteries, Maid, The 100, Get Shorty, Air Crash Investigation and Rookie Blue.

An All American Entertainment Speakers Bureau profile of De Guzman said he represented Team Canada at the International Muay Thai Federation tournament in Thailand in 2009.