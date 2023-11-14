Surrey police seize radio jammers, cash and meth at traffic stop

Photo: Surrey RCMP. A seizure of four radio jammers, cash and drugs by Surrey Mounties.

Surrey Mounties say they’ve seized four radio jammers, cash and about 600 doses of methamphetamine from a vehicle, following a traffic stop.

On Nov. 1 at about 9 p.m., Surrey RCMP spokesperson Sarbjit Sangha said the Surrey RCMP Gang Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop in the 17600-block of 64 Avenue after observing a vehicle “driving erratically.”

Officers stopped the vehicle and saw one radio jammer in the car.

A jammer can disrupt signals on cellphones, GPS and police radios, wrote Sangha in a news release.

An unnamed male and female were arrested but released, according to Sangha; however, they were released at the scene pending further investigation.

The driver was issued violation tickets for his driving behaviour.