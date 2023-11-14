Police dispatch centre experiences connection issues

Photo: File photo

The BC RCMP says it is experiencing connection issues with its 911 police dispatch centre.

However, the issues at the Southeast District dispatch centre is is not affecting actual 911 emergency calls.

According to the RCMP, the impact involves the non-emergency lines which cannot be routed to the dispatch centre after hours which is normally the case.

Actual 911 emergency calls are being routed and dispatched according to priority.

The connection issues may affect response times to non-emergency calls.

"This outage is temporary and we are working hard to return full service delivery as quickly as possible," said Staff Sgt. Kris Clark.

If you have a non-emergency call outside of normal business hours, please expect that your call may not be returned until the next business day."

If there is an emergency, call 911.