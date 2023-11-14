Interior Health issues drug advisory warning of fake Dilaudid tablets with high overdose risk

Photo: Interior Health Interior Health has issued a drug advisory for mock Dilaudid tablets.

Interior Health is warning that fake Dilaudid tablets are being sold on the street in communities throughout the region, presenting a high risk of overdose.

The tablets are being sold as Dilaudid, hydromorphone or "dillies," and actually contain isotonitazene, which the health authority warns will be roughly 20 times stronger than real Dilaudid tablets.

Isotonitazene is equal to or more potent than fentanyl.

The warning is in effect until Nov. 21 throughout the Interior.

For drug checking locations, click here.