Trudeau, Eby announce $1 billion battery plant in Maple Ridge, B.C.

A lithium-ion battery cell production plant costing more than $1 billion will be built in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier David Eby jointly announced that the new E-One Moli facility will bolster Canada's role as a global leader in clean technology.

A statement says the province is contributing up to $80 million, with $970 million coming from the federal government, E-One Moli and private sources.

More coming.

