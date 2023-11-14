Trudeau, Eby announce $1 billion battery plant in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation Brenda Bailey, from left to right, B.C. Premier David Eby, Nelson Chang, Chairman of TCC Group, E-One Moli Energy (Canada), Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne tour an E-One Moli facility in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A lithium-ion battery cell production plant costing more than $1 billion will be built in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier David Eby jointly announced that the new E-One Moli facility will bolster Canada's role as a global leader in clean technology.

A statement says the province is contributing up to $80 million, with $970 million coming from the federal government, E-One Moli and private sources.

More coming.