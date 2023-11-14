Woman hurt in daytime purse-snatching in Victoria; police release suspect image

Photo: VICTORIA POLICE Purse-snatching suspect.

Victoria police are asking for information from the public after a 59-year-old woman was injured in a daytime purse-snatching in the 1900-block of Douglas Street, near Discovery Street.

Police said the woman was walking to her vehicle about noon on Nov. 8. when an individual approached her from behind and grabbed her purse.

She was pulled to the ground and dragged, causing injuries to her head, knees and wrist.

Bystanders came to the woman’s aid.

The suspect ran off and was last seen boarding a B.C. Transit bus.

The suspect is described as a man about 40 years old and from six feet to six-foot-three with a medium build, partially balding red-brown hair and a large beard.

Call Victoria police at 250-995-7654, extension 1 or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).