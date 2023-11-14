Nanaimo seeking agency to open second warming centre through winter

The City of Nanaimo wants a second warming centre to protect vulnerable residents from cold temperatures this winter.

One daytime warming centre is expected to open today, but it has room for only 48 people, far below the estimated 800 who are unhoused in the city.

The city is looking for expressions of interest from non-profit service organizations to operate a second warming shelter from Dec. 1 through March 31, 2024.

The closing date to apply is Friday.

City council has already allocated $230,000 toward the 48-person warming centre opening this week at Risebridge Society’s centre at 520 Prideaux St.

The centre, expected to operate until the end of March, will be open between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily and will offer coffee, donated clothes, laundry, WiFi and more.

Warming centres operate during the day when overnight shelters are closed, giving people without homes somewhere to go to avoid extreme temperatures.

Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog said the second shelter could receive some of the allocated funding from the city, since Risebridge isn’t expected to use all of it.

Senior staff have told council the city is short 400 shelter spaces at night.

“If you’re lucky, you get a place to stay overnight, then you are kicked out during the day. If you’re even luckier, you have a place to go and stay warm. And then if you’re lucky, you get to repeat the cycle again that night,” Krog said. “There’s a certain insanity to this I know.”

Setting up a warming shelter can be a challenge because a provider has to be found as well as a location that works for the population being served, he said.

Nanaimo covers 91.3 square kilometres and is 22 kilometres long. People who are unhoused are dispersed throughout the community, with pockets of greater concentrations, he said.

Krog said the city may be asked to consider additional funding if another provider is available for a second warming shelter, depending on when it would be open.

He’s hoping the province will step in with funding support.

“Surely, as a society, ensuring that every citizen has the most basic of necessities, which is a warm place, has to rank fairly high.”

Residents can also go into local libraries and use lobbies of Nanaimo recreation facilities to keep warm during the day.

A list of shelters is posted at nanaimo.ca.

