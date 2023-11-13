Man arrested following stabbing death a month ago

Photo: RCMP

RCMP in Port Alberni have one man in custody as a result of a stabbing that left another man dead nearly a month ago.

Police say 30-year-old Dylan Hamilton-George was arrested Monday morning by officers conducting patrols in a high crime area of the city.

Hamilton-George was arrested following an incident on Oct. 20 in which a man was stabbed during an altercation in an apartment.

Police investigators say the altercation between two men who knew each other resulted in one being stabbed. He later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The suspect fled the scene prompting a nearly one-month search.

Hamilton-George has been charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes. He remains in custody pending his next court appearance later this week.