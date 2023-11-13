Body of drowning victim recovered from Sproat Lake

Photo: Kevstan via Wikipedia

The body of a missing person presumed drowned in Sproat Lake outside Port Alberni was retrieved Monday.

RCMP in Port Alberni say a 17-year-old male was reported missing just before 1:30 Saturday afternoon after a canoe he and two others occupied capsized.

The other two, both age 16 were able to tread water for about an hour before being rescued by other boaters.

A marine and land-based search for the missing man by search and rescue groups, RCMP air service, the RCMP underwater recovery term and community members was conducted with no success.

The body of the youth was located and recovered submerged in about 120 feet of water late Monday afternoon from the last location he was seen treading water.

The family has been notified and police say the incident is not criminal in nature.