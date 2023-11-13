Creston RCMP seeking help cramming their cruisers with donations for the community

Photo: Pixabay stock image

The Town of Creston’s public safety partners are teaming up to spread holiday cheer through their annual "Cram the Cruiser" event.

Creston RCMP, BC Emergency Health Services, Canada Border Services, and Creston Fire Rescue are working with Royal LePage Realty and Pealow’s Independent Grocer to host the event.

"We are seeking donations of non-perishable food items, unopened toys, and cash donations to support families in our community over the holiday season," reads a press release from RCMP Monday.

"All food and toys will be donated to our local food bank, Creston Valley Gleaners Society, with cash donations going directly to the local elementary schools’ breakfast programs."

The event takes place Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Pealow's Your Independent Grocer.

"We look forward to seeing as many people as possible, and thank the residents of the Valley in advance for their generosity toward these fundraising initiatives."