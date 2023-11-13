Canadian Taxpayers Federation pushes for cut in BC carbon tax, releases poll results

Photo: Pixabay

Carbon taxes have been a hot topic across the country in recent weeks, with many calling for cuts or the elimination of the levies. A new survey by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation may give opponents of the tax extra ammunition in BC.

A survey of British Columbians conducted for the advocacy group found nearly half of those asked (49 per cent) oppose the idea of a carbon tax. Those in the Interior and North were the most opposed, at 58 per cent.

The poll shows 33 per cent strongly oppose the carbon tax, while only seven per cent strongly support the tax. Over the past six months, support for the carbon tax in B.C. has plummeted by 28 percentage points.

The CFT also asked specifically about gasoline taxes. The results indicate the majority (66 per cent) want gas taxes cut or eliminated, including 55 per cent of people who said they are NDP voters. QMen were more anti-carbon tax than women, and older adults were less receptive to the levy than younger people.

“The polling numbers are crystal clear, British Columbians want carbon and gas tax relief,” said Carson Binda, B.C. Director of the CTF in a news release. “This poll should be a wake-up call for Premier David Eby because his constituents need tax relief now.”

The online survey was conducted using INNOVATIVE's Canada 20/20 national research panel with additional respondents from Lucid, a leading provider of online sample. The survey was conducted between October 26 and October 30, 2023, but because the online poll was not a random probability based sample, a margin of error cannot be calculated.

An announcement by the federal government of a three-year pause on carbon pricing for home fuel oil in Atlantic Canada has caused an uproar in other provinces. BC Premier David Eby joined several others in saying people in all parts of the country deserve relief. He said that a proposed heat-pump rebate that is being piloted in Atlantic Canada should also be made available in B.C.

The CTF suggests the province go even further. “Premier David Eby can immediately make life more affordable by cutting his carbon and gas taxes,” said Binda.

B.C. introduced its own carbon tax in 2008, which now amounts to almost 17 cents per litre on light fuel, including home heating oil.