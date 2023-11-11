Windstorm aftermath: Crews tending to flooded Richmond roads

Photo: Valerie Leung. Crews are attending to a flood on Alderbride Way between McClelland and Garden City roads.

The windstorm that cut off power for thousands of Richmond residents may have calmed down, but the aftermath remains.

The westbound right lane on Alderbridge Way was seen completely flooded between McClelland and Garden City roads, near Walmart, as well as just past Hazelbridge Way.

A canopy at Parker Place near No. 3 Road had also fallen down.

Crews were seen tending to the flood near Walmart.

Meanwhile, six Richmond areas are currently experiencing power outages due to the wind storm and downed wires.

More than 4,000 BC Hydro customers are impacted.