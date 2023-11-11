More than 87,000 without power in parts of B.C. after high winds, heavy rains

Photo: Valerie Leung. Crews are attending to a flood on Alderbride Way between McClelland and Garden City roads.

UPDATE: 11:40 a.m.

High winds and heavy rains have left tens of thousands without power in parts of British Columbia.

BC Hydro's website shows that as of about 10 a.m., more than 87,000 customers were in the dark across the Sunshine Coast and Lower Mainland, as well as on Vancouver Island.

That's down from more than 170,000 customers the utility said were without power just three hours before.

BC Hydro issued a news release saying the summer's long, dry spells weakened many trees, making them more susceptible to high winds and other severe weather.

The release says much of the outages were caused by dead and damaged trees tumbling onto power lines, and crews were working to fix them.

As of 10 a.m. local time, many of Friday's weather warnings from Environment Canada had been lifted, though the agency was still calling for up to 70 millimetres of rain in the Fraser Valley and up to 20 centimetres of snow in Manning - Skagit Valley.

Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass could also see up to 25 centimetres of snow accumulate, with heavy snowfall expected to abate by Saturday evening.

ORIGINAL: 10:05 a.m.

The windstorm that cut off power for thousands of Richmond residents may have calmed down, but the aftermath remains.

The westbound right lane on Alderbridge Way was seen completely flooded between McClelland and Garden City roads, near Walmart, as well as just past Hazelbridge Way.

A canopy at Parker Place near No. 3 Road had also fallen down.

Crews were seen tending to the flood near Walmart.

Meanwhile, six Richmond areas are currently experiencing power outages due to the wind storm and downed wires.

More than 4,000 BC Hydro customers are impacted.

– Vikki Hui / Glacier Media