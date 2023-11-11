Snow fell through the night on B.C.'s high-elevation highways

Photo: DriveBC Coquihalla Summit Saturday morning.

The snow in the forecast for B.C's high-elevation highways came overnight, and it continues to fall Saturday morning.

Webcam footage shows significant snow on the Coquihalla, the Okanagan Connector and Allison Pass near Manning Park Saturday morning, as a winter storm warning continues to be in effect for the area.

The storm led to the first “snowshed protocol” being declared on the Coquihalla this season. The snowshed protocol goes into effect when significant snow is expected to fall, to ensure emergency and maintenance crews are prepared.

“A weather system crossing southern B.C. will produce heavy snow over a few interior highways on this Remembrance day weekend,” Environment Canada says.

“Snow, at times heavy, will continue through tonight. Snow will ease Sunday morning.”

Between 25 to 40 cm is expected to fall on the Coquihalla through to Sunday.

Meanwhile, Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon remains closed due to overnight concerns about landslides, given the heavy rain in the fire-impacted area. That highway is expected to reopen at 9 a.m. Saturday, depending on conditions.