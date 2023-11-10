Slide risk will close Highway 1 through Fraser Canyon overnight

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Kookipi Creek wildfire burned in the Fraser Canyon this past August.

With heavy rains en route, the Ministry of Transportation is proactively closing Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon over fears of mud and debris flows in fire-affected areas.

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed from midnight to 9 a.m. Saturday from just north of Boston Bar to Lytton.

The area was hit hard by wildfire this past summer, making slopes more susceptible to slides.

DriveBC said the proactive closure is “due to heavy rain forecast and potential for mud/debris flows within fire-affected areas.”

The main area of concern is in the Falls Creek area.

Motorists can detour around the closure using the Coquihalla or Highway 3, although snow is expected to fall on high-elevation highways through the night.

DriveBC will provide an update at 9 a.m. Saturday morning regarding the status of Highway.