Avian flu returns to B.C. farms, Dr. Henry urges farmers to get influenza vaccine

Photo: The Canadian Press

The strain of avian flu that decimated dozens of B.C. poultry flocks this past spring and last year has returned during this fall's wild fowl migration.

There are currently active investigations into the H5N1 virus at 19 commercial poultry farms in the province and three non-commercial facilities. While most of the outbreaks have occurred in the Fraser Valley, one was declared Nov. 7 in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

During a press conference Friday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the virus is a “major issue” for poultry farmers, which has led to the culling of millions of birds. And while she said the virus rarely spreads to humans, it can happen.

“We had a lot of outbreaks in the spring of this year and this is a pattern we've seen globally ... we weren't sure whether we'd be seeing it come back again with the fall migration, but we've started just in the past couple of weeks again,” Dr. Henry said.

“So far globally, there's been very little spill over involving humans, but it can happen and it's very concerning this time of the year when we're starting to see human influenza viruses circulate as well.

“If we have someone who gets infected with both a human and a bird virus, that virus can 'reassort,' we call it, and create a new influenza virus that could be more infectious to humans. So that's a risk that's in the back of our mind all the time.”

She urged all people who work or live on poultry farms to get their influenza vaccine his year, to help protect themselves and their flocks.

“These have been devastating to the farms that are affected. The response to them, so that it doesn't spread more, is unfortunately having to cull the birds. We did see last year that this H5N1 that's been spreading globally ... caused devastation for a large number of farms,” Dr. Henry said.

“Globally, wild fowl migrate at two different times of the year and thats when they can bring the virus with them and shed them into new areas ... We were all holding our breath and waiting to see what was going to happen in this migratory season in the fall.”

The avian flu has caused the deaths of some wild birds as well, and Dr. Henry said anyone who comes across a dead bird can report it to 1-866-431-2473. She added that if a dead bird needs to be handled, it's important to wear gloves and wash thoroughly after touching it.

Dr. Henry said the H5N1 virus is likely to become endemic in wild birds.

“That's going to mean it's a risk for the future as well ... the fact that it's come back again with this migratory season is very worrisome,” she said.