Okanagan Symphony Orchestra's Shimmering Strings concert coming to Okanagan

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra's Shimmering Strings concert is set for Nov. 16 and 19 across the Okanagan.

Performers for the show inlcude violinists Rachel Kristenson, Susan Aylard, Martine denBok and Narumi Higuchi; Violists Erin Macdonald and Sylvia Lange and Cellists Olivia Walsh and Martin Krátký.

There are three possible performances to catch:

November 16 - Oliver's Venables Theatre at 7 p.m.

November 19 - Lake Country's Creekside Theatre at 2 p.m.

November 19 - Coldstream's Community Hall at 7 p.m.

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra has had the privilege of sharing live music experiences with residents and visitors to the Okanagan for almost 65 years.

As the third largest professional orchestra in BC, the OSO, through the leadership of Music Director Rosemary Thomson, has produced a highly professional ensemble.

Through community engagement programs, the OSO brings unique music and learning experiences to preschoolers and their families, students and schools, and to youth through the flagship Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra.