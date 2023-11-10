B.C.'s COVID-19 rates falling after peak in early October

One month into the B.C.'s respiratory illness vaccination campaign, COVID rates in the province appear to be decreasing.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix held a press conference Friday to mark one month since they first rolled out this season's vaccination campaign for influenza and COVID-19. The pair's press conferences were a regular occurrence back during the height of the pandemic, but have become far more infrequent.

“We had a fairly early peak of COVID and it has levelled off now and started to come down, Dr. Henry said. “So we're seeing things like the test positivity, people who are sick with COVID and hospital admissions have decreased in these past two weeks, from a peak in early October.”

Dr. Henry said 847,000 doses of the updated COVID vaccine have been administered so far, along with 1,070,000 doses of the influenza vaccine. Last year, B.C. saw a record-breaking uptake in flu shots with 1,775,000 doses administered.

This year, Dix said B.C. has ordered 2.8 million COVID vaccines and 2.3 million flu vaccines.

Dr. Henry noted that people who are most at risk to respiratory viruses continue to be older people, and those who are over 60 years old make up the vast majority of hospitalizations due to COVID and influenza.

There are currently 244 British Columbians hospitalized with COVID, and Dr. Henry said about 40% of these hospitalizations are because of COVID.

While the prevalence of the virus has decreased over the past two weeks, Dr. Henry urged people to get the updated COVID-19 vaccination to best protect themselves and the rest of the population.

“For most people in the province we have this combination of vaccination and infection that gives us a high level of population immunity around the province. For most of us it meant that if we were vaccinated, the infections we had were very mild and many people didn't even realize they had it. That's that hybrid immunity that we have," she said.

“So this emphasized to us the importance of getting these updated vaccines that not only gives a boost to that protection against hospitalization and more severe illness, but also protection against the strains that we're seeing circulating right now.”

She noted that B.C. continues to see primarily Omicron strains of the virus circulating.

While COVID-19 cases have been decreasing, influenza and RSV cases have been slowly rising, similar to what was seen during pre-pandemic flu seasons. Dr. Henry said they're monitoring these cases closely, as public health experts still have a lot to learn coming out of the pandemic.

She said it's still not known how the virus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, will behave this winter, but that it appears to be mutating at a slower rate now than during the height of the pandemic.

“As we head into these winter months, we expect a more usual patten with more influenza and RSV, and we'll be watching to see what happens with SARS-CoV-2,” Dr. Henry said.

“Often what we see with influenza is a second peak after Christmas so we'll be watching for that, and it'll be interesting to see what happens with the SARS-CoV-2 as we go into the winter.

“It has come back and surprised us in the past ... we're learning and this will be another season that will help us understand for next year what we might expect.”