Heavy snow for highways this weekend in Southern BC

For those hitting the road this Remembrance Day long weekend, Environment Canada has issued three highway alerts for heavy snowfall, including Highway 3, the Coquihalla and the Trans-Canada Highway.

Meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau tells Castanet there's a storm system currently approaching southern BC.

“It’s going to be spreading quite a bit of precipitation across the mountains, and with freezing levels reaching levels where we’re seeing this rain and snow mix turn over to snow, we’re expecting that the system is going to bring a fair amount of snow across the highway passes, basically for Saturday into Sunday," said Charbonneau.

Highway 3 and the Coquihalla highway are expected to see most of their snowfall between Saturday and Sunday, while things could pick up for the Trans-Canada highway as early Friday evening, including conditions of reduced visibility.

“We’re looking at the potential to see some difficult winter travel conditions with reduced visibility and blowing snow. We are seeing some snow that's coming, it's not quite reaching the level of a snowfall warning, but potentially there we could see some of that reduced visibility as the snow is falling," she added.

If you need to travel this weekend, be sure to have your car in proper working condition and to bring everything needed for an emergency situation as some areas are expecting to see between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow.

“That could be quite challenging, and in terms of if you need to travel, always make sure you have an emergency kit, winter tires as well, and to check the actual conditions at DriveBC before you hit the road, as well as our highway forecasts and alerts.”

You can head to the Environment Canada website for more details on the highway alerts.