Province to conduct test of BC Emergency Alerts to cellphones, TV, radio

Photo: Glacier media

A Canada-wide test of the National Public Alerting System will occur next Wednesday.

The test alert scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 1:55 p.m. Pacific time will be broadcast on all compatible cell phones and interrupt radio and television broadcasts.

The test message to cellphones will read: "This is a TEST of the BC Emergency Alert system. This is ONLY a TEST. In an emergency, this message would tell you what to do to stay safe. This information could save your life. Click for more info: www.emergencyinfobc.ca/test. This is ONLY a TEST. No action is required."

The test alert is designed to improve public safety in the event of a real emergency. The test will help assess the system's readiness for an actual emergency and identify any required adjustments.

British Columbia expanded the use of the alert tool beyond tsunami warnings in 2022. The alerts will now be used for imminent threats from floods, wildfires and extreme heat emergencies much the same way police issue Amber Alerts and alerts for civil emergencies.

During the 2023 wildfire season, tens of thousands of people were asked to evacuate on short notice. "In 2023, the province issued 24 emergency alerts about evacuation orders, providing people with timely, life-saving information when they needed it," says a news release from the BC Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness.

The National Public Alerting System is a collaborative initiative between federal, provincial and territorial governments, as well as industry partners. It provides a standard alerting capability to rapidly warn the public of imminent or unfolding hazards and threats to life and safety.