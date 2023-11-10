Port Moody police arrest suspect in poppy donation box theft

Photo: Contributed

A man has been arrested after a poppy donation box was stolen from a business in Port Moody’s NewPort Village.

According to a news release, Port Moody Police were called to the business Monday evening, when staff saw a man cut and make off with the small white donation box.

They were unable to immediately locate the suspect.

But, after further investigation that included surveillance video from inside the shop, he was identified and arrested in Port Coquitlam on Thursday.

PMPD spokesperson Const. Sam Zacharias said the 50-year-old man is well-known to police and charges will be recommended.

“This behaviour is disgraceful,” said Zacharias. “These incidents certainly resonate with our community as a whole, and we treat them seriously.”

The Royal Canadian Legion's annual poppy donation campaign runs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 11.

Money raised provides assistance to veterans from the Canadian Armed Forces and the RCMP, including grants for food, emergency shelter, medical prescriptions and equipment, transition programs, accessibility modifications as well as support for cadet units, veteran drop-in centres and the promotion of administration of Remembrance activities.