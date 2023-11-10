Pedestrian killed in Fort St. John collision

Photo: Glacier Media

Fort St. John RCMP say one person has died after being fatally struck by a vehicle on Highway 97 Thursday night.

The victim was dressed in dark clothing and was walking across the highway when they were struck by a southbound vehicle about 8:15 p.m.

The roadway in the area was dark, with minimal lighting from industrial business in the area, RCMP say.

The pedestrian was found dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is co-operating with police.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the contributing factors, but police do not believe speed or impairment were involved.

Highway 97 was closed following the collision while RCMP, including a collision reconstructionist from Prince George, conducted a forensic examination of the scene.