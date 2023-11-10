Active case of tuberculosis detected at University of Victoria

Photo: CDC

The University of Victoria says an active case of tuberculosis has been detected on campus.

The university says in a statement that the infected person, identified only as a "member of the campus community," has been self-isolating since their diagnosis.

It says those who may have been in close contact with the individual have received an email outlining screening requirements and supports.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says tuberculosis is an infection caused by a slow-growing germ, most often in the lungs, that can be spread through coughing, sneezing, laughing or singing.

The centre says British Columbia has about 250 to 300 new diagnoses of the disease each year and it is treatable, and most often curable, with medications.

The university says the risk of transmission is low and the Island Health authority has identified all those needing to be screened.

The university says in its statement that it knows community members may be concerned.

"Please be assured that UVic is working closely with and following the advice of Island Health to respond to the situation and ensure all steps are being taken to protect the health and safety of students, faculty and staff."