Environment Canada issues highway alerts, snow fall warning

Photo: DriveBC Coquihalla Summit - S Hwy 5, about 7 km north of Zopkios Brake Check, looking south.



Environment Canada has issued highway alerts for higher elevations Friday morning.

The alerts cover the Coquihalla Highway — Hope to Merritt, Trans-Canada Highway — Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, and Highway 3 — Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass starting tonight right through until Sunday morning.

Prolonged snowfall with total accumulations near 20 to 30 cm is expected by Sunday morning.

The snow is expected to start falling in the high mountain passes tonight causing potentially difficult winter travel conditions with reduced visibility in snow and blowing snow.

"A weather system crossing southern B.C. will produce heavy snow over a few interior highways during the upcoming Remembrance Day weekend," says a statement from Environment Canada.

The precipitation is expected to start as rain before turning to snow over the Coquihalla Highway — Hope to Merritt, then change to snow Saturday morning and continue through Saturday night. Snow is expected to ease Sunday morning. For the Trans-Canada Highway — Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, and Highway 3 — Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, snow will begin tonight and continue through Saturday before tapering off Saturday night over the Kootenay Pass, and easing Sunday morning across the Rogers Pass.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions. Road conditions are available at DriveBC.