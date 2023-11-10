BC nurse suspended for year over alleged sexual misconduct

Photo: Pexels

B.C.’s College of Nurse and Midwives has suspended a Tofino nurse for a year after allegations of sexual misconduct.

A college inquiry panel said Nov. 6 it approved a consent agreement with Andrea McGowan related to an incident involving a co-worker at a 2021 work function.

The panel found there had been additional on- and off-duty incidents of sexual misconduct towards co-workers, including unwelcomed and unwanted sexualized comments and gestures and other communications through social media.

The panel said McGowan voluntarily agreed to terms equivalent to a limit and/or condition on their practice, including the one-year suspension of their nursing registration.

The college is one of 18 regulatory bodies empowered under the Health Professions Act to regulate health professions in B.C. It regulates the practice of four distinct professions: nursing, practical nursing, psychiatric nursing and midwifery.

Similar legislation in other self-regulated areas such as the legal and notary public professions also allows citizens to know about discipline issues in the public interest.

“The inquiry committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public,” the college said.