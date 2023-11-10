Man from Abbotsford gunned down in Toronto

Photo: Peel Regional Police

A man originally from Abbotsford, who made national news in 2018 for beating up an autistic man, was murdered Wednesday in Toronto.

Toronto Police Service announced Thursday that Parmvir Singh Chahil, 27, was shot in a parking garage and pronounced dead on the scene. A suspect fled in a newer model sport utility vehicle.

Chahil’s most-recent residence was Windsor, Ont., according to TPS.

Three years ago, Chahil and another man from B.C., Jaspaul Uppal, were sent to jail for nine months, ordered to be on probation for a year and banned from owning weapons for 10 years. They pleaded guilty in February 2020 to aggravated assault of an autistic man at a Mississauga, Ont. shopping centre in 2018.

Ronjot Singh Dhami of Surrey also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. He was sentenced to time served and two years of probation.

The trio was caught on surveillance video in Mississauga, Ont., in March 2018 kicking and punching a 29-year-old man who was seated at the bottom of stairs while he put on rollerblades. The victim suffered a broken nose and facial cuts in the vicious, six-second attack.

In September 2015, Chahil was a resident of a house on Abbotsford’s Promontory Drive when innocent neighbour Ping Shun Ao, 75, was killed in a drive-by shooting. Police believed Chahil was the intended target.

A Twitter account, @Parmchahil, was active in July 2014 with two tweets that taunted an Abbotsford Police Department constable, under the image of blood-spattered guns.