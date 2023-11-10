She's getting married next month, but dreams of anniversary at Taylor Swift concert

Photo: Micky Harris

Micky Harris isn't getting married until next month, but she already knows how she and her future husband will be celebrating their anniversary — with Taylor Swift and more than 50,000 fellow fans at the singer's first Vancouver concert date next year.

After an "intense" Thursday morning sitting by her computer, the North Vancouver resident said she was in tears after successfully buying four tickets when they went on sale at 11 a.m.

"I literally cannot believe that. I'm so close. I got literally front row, like, front row six, right on the floor," said Harris, 26, her voice quaking at the prospect of making eye contact with Swift at the show on Dec. 6, 2024.

"The fact I get to be so close to the stage, I'm on the floor. And I genuinely cannot believe it still."

Ticketmaster's website put tickets for the Dec. 6, 7 and 8 shows on sale Thursday, but access was only granted via a link and code sent to presale lottery winners.

Even holders of the coveted presale codes weren't guaranteed a seat at the BC Place concerts, with Ticketmaster saying they were being sold on a "first come, first served" basis.

Fortunately, Harris' fiancé, Mitch Defaveri, is also a major Swifty. The couple attended Swift's last show in Vancouver together in 2015. It's one of Harris' fondest memories.

"I remember just like holding on to every word that she said, not even just her songs, but her stage presence is just so magnetic that you are just staring at her and there's no looking away," said Harris. "You're just so happy to be there."

The couple's wedding on Dec. 9 will have a Taylor Swift theme.

Harris will walk down the aisle to an instrumental version of Swift's song "Wildest Dreams."

The couple's first dance will be to Swift's "Lover." They are taking waltzing lessons.

There will also be Taylor Swift decorations, including quotes from the singer.

Harris said she recruited family and friends to enter for a chance to buy tickets. Defaveri's sister gave Harris her presale code after winning yesterday's lottery.

"It's so good to have people in your corner when this is so crazy," she said.

Harris, who said she has been "obsessed" with Swift since her first album in 2006, said her future sister-in-law will get one of the other tickets, which cost $600 each, but she hasn't decided who will get the fourth.

Demand for the tickets was so high that some Swifties took extreme measures in the hope of getting a presale code.

Some tried "manifesting" the coveted codes into their email inboxes, by chanting affirmations and burning candles in Swift's honour.

The vast majority were unsuccessful. It's estimated that about 30 million people registered for a chance to buy tickets for Swift's six shows in Toronto.

The Vancouver shows are expected to sell out, like other dates on Swift's Era's world tour. BC Place lists its maximum capacity as 54,500.

Harris can't quite believe her luck.

"Maybe she'll look at me, and that will be super exciting," she said.