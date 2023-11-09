62-year-old man assaulted in Richmond for no apparent reason

Photo: Pexels

Charges have been approved in a Richmond stranger assault that sent a 62-year-old man to hospital.

Xuewei Li is facing one count of aggravated assault and one count of assault with a weapon.

Just after 1 a.m. Sept. 10, Richmond RCMP responded to the 9500 block of Tomicki Avenue after a man was assaulted by an unknown assailant.

The suspect fled prior to the police arriving and was not found, despite an extensive search.

The victim, a 62-year old man from Richmond, sustained a serious but non-life-threatening laceration, and was treated in hospital.

No motive for the attack was determined.

“Significant investigative resources from our General Investigation Section, Strike Force Unit, and frontline patrol officers, led to the identification of a suspect, a 37-year old man from Richmond. He was arrested on Nov. 1, 2023. A search warrant was executed at his Richmond residence,” Cpl. Dennis Hwang said in a press release.