Police not to blame in three-vehicle Richmond crash last year: IIO

Photo: IIO BC

The police watchdog organization has declared no officer was at fault in a three-vehicle collision in Richmond last fall.

The crash involved a marked BC Highway Patrol car, a commercial vehicle and another car with three Vancouver-related arson suspects.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC released a statement saying it has reviewed the evidence — including a civilian witness statement, forensic scene analysis, video footage, medical records and police information —and determined there “are no reasonable grounds to believe any officer has committed an offence.”

The collision on Oct. 17, 2022, at about 10:45 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 91 and Westminster Highway resulted in the driver of the commercial vehicle being taken to hospital with a serious injury and the arson suspects taken into custody.

Due to ongoing court proceedings related to the crash, the IIO said it will not be releasing its usual public report until the case concludes.

RCMP received reports of a shooting at the University Golf Course, on the University Endowment Lands the morning of the collision.

Police found a man on scene suffering from gunshot wounds who later succumbed to his injuries.

At 10:02 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported in a laneway about a six-minute drive from the golf course.

It is unclear if there was a connection between the vehicle fire in Vancouver and the arson suspects involved in the crash on Highway 91.

Investigators believe the incident at UBC was a targeted shooting related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.