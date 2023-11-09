Fifth Whistler black bear killed due to 'public safety risk'

Photo: Resort Municipality of Whistler

Another Whistler black bear is dead after coming into repeated conflict with humans.

The Resort Municipality of Whistler shared the news on behalf of the Conservation Officer Service on Nov. 8.

"Unfortunately, after assessment by the (COS), an adult male black bear had to be killed on Nov. 1," the municipality said in a wildlife alert.

"It was necessary to kill the bear because it became a public safety risk. On multiple occasions, the bear had bluff charged people and broke into a property causing significant damage, including ripping off heavy, metal doors."

The incident serves as an important reminder that bears are still active, and all bear attractants must be secured.

"If you see a bear around your property or vehicle regularly, please call the COS at: 1-877-952-7277. The earlier bears are deterred from being around residential areas, the less likely they are to come across attractants or become comfortable around people," the municipality said.

It's the fifth black bear killed due to human conflict in Whistler this year.



In April, conservation officers shot and killed an elderly, emaciated black bear near the day lots.



Conservation officers killed a young black bear on July 15 after it accessed several Whistler homes.

On Sept. 13, an adolescent black bear was killed after it was approaching people for food on several occasions. In a wildlife notice on behalf of the Conservation Officer Service, the municipality said the "sub-adult black bear" posed an elevated risk to public safety despite two relocations and repeated attempts to haze the animal throughout two months.

A black bear found eating garbage inside an Alpine Meadows home on Sept. 30 was also killed by conservation officers.