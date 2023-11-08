New images of Randall Hopley released by authorities

Photo: Vancouver Police Department Randall Hopley failed to return to his halfway house in Vancouver on Nov. 4.

Police are releasing more images of a high-risk B.C. sex offender who vanished and is believed to be hiding.



The search for Randall Hopley stretches into its fifth day on Wednesday with no sign of the 58-year-old man.



New images show the running shoes Hopley was wearing when he left his Downtown Eastside halfway house.



Const. Tania Visintin says he was pulling a cart when he left the halfway house on Saturday. Police believe he was heading to a thrift shop in the Mount Pleasant area when he disappeared.



“We believe Hopley is taking deliberate steps to avoid being found, and he may be hiding out in a rural or isolated area,” says Visintin.



The search for Hopley started on Oct. 4 after he removed his electronic ankle monitor and failed to return to the halfway house. He was living at the halfway house as part of his 10-year long term supervision order.



Police confirm that he boarded a bus at 3:10 p.m. near Main and Cordova streets and got off the bus at 3:25 p.m. at Main and Broadway.



At 4:08 p.m., his electronic monitoring bracelet was removed near Main Street and East 8th Avenue.

Vancouver police have assigned 18 ‘full-time’ investigators to finding him and have dozens of front-line patrol officers searching. VPD’s Marine Unit and Mounted Unit is also involved in the search.



“We’re working around the clock to find Hopley,” adds Visintin. “We share the fear and anxiety the community feels over his disappearance, given his history of violent offences against children, and we thank everyone for their patience and support while we work bring Hopley back into custody.”



More than 40 tips have been reviewed by police; they included alleged sightings in Vancouver, North Vancouver, Richmond, Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.



Police have conducted ground searches where he was last seen and the locations and businesses he previously frequented.

His disappearance has been flagged to a national law enforcement database, other law enforcement agencies, border services, airlines, and BC Ferries.



Wooded and isolated areas in the City of Vancouver, beaches and parks have all been searched. Shelters, libraries, community centres, schools, businesses and transit hubs have been alerted.

Past history

Hopley has a history of sexual assault, assault, and property crime convictions. Vancouver Police say he has committed three offences of a sexual nature against children in the past.

n 2011, Hopley abducted a three-year-old boy for several days before returning him. He served the full term of his sentence and was released a few years ago, but remained under long-term supervision orders.

Earlier in 2023, he was jailed on charges of breaching those orders.

Hopley was due before Vancouver Provincial Court Judge Ellen Gordon Nov. 6-7 for trial on two counts of breaching a long-term supervision order but he failed to appear.

Do not approach

Police describe Hopley as five foot nine, with dark short hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black pants, and dark blue running shoes with white markings and soles.

"He has a dark birthmark or mole near the hairline on the left side of his head,” says Visintin.

Police note he was last seen wearing a black fanny pack.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 and not approach. Anyone with information is asked to call the VPD tip line at 604-717-0601.