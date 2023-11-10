Off-duty Revelstoke Mountie allegedly involved in crash that sent two pedestrians to hospital

Photo: Glacier Media

Investigators from B.C.'s police watchdog are looking into an incident in Revelstoke in which an off-duty police officer is alleged to have been involved in a collision with two pedestrians.

In a written information bulletin, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said an incident Sunday in Revelstoke resulted in serious injuries to the two people.

The IIO said information provided by Revelstoke RCMP stated the collision occurred just after 4:30 p.m. on Fourth Street near Campbell Avenue, sending a man and a woman hospital with serious injuries.

According to the IIO, initial investigative steps will seek to confirm collision details, including the extent of injuries and the events leading up to the collision.

The IIO is an independent civilian oversight agency of B.C. police, investigating all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

The IIO is asking anyone with relevant information to contact their witness line at 1-855-446-8477 or an online contact form.