Teen injured by firework in North Vancouver

Photo: . Halloween fireworks seized by North Vancouver RCMP in previous years. A teenager in North Van was injured this year when a firework blew up in his hand. | North Vancouver RCMP

Just weeks after one more North Shore municipality banned private fireworks, a teenager in the District of North Vancouver was seriously injured Halloween night when a firework exploded in his hand.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed they received a call at 8:37 p.m. on Oct. 31 about the incident in the 3000-block of Edgemont Boulevard in North Vancouver.

North Vancouver RCMP said a teenage boy was injured when a firework blew up in his hand.

Ambulance paramedics attended and rushed the teen to hospital in critical but stable condition, according to Emergency Health Services.

The incident on Halloween night happened as more North Shore jurisdictions have been opting to ban the use of private fireworks.

Last month, the District of West Vancouver voted to ban fireworks, following the lead of the City of North Vancouver and the Sk?wx?wu?7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation), where fireworks are already banned.

Most Metro Vancouver municipalities have moved to ban fireworks in recent years, citing damage to property, fire risk, noise complaints and distress caused to both wildlife and domestic pets, along with potential injuries.

Fireworks are still allowed in both the District of North Vancouver, where the Oct. 31 injury happened, and s?lilw?ta? (Tsleil-Waututh Nation), although both are said to be considering a ban.

Fireworks are also still allowed in nearby municipalities of Bowen Island and Lions Bay.