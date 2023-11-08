Burnaby Amazon driver arrested for selling deliveries on Facebook

Photo: RCMP

A Lower Mainland Amazon driver faces a slew of theft charges for allegedly selling his deliveries on Facebook Marketplace instead of delivering them to their rightful owners, according to Burnaby RCMP.

Amazon's Burnaby distribution centre contacted local Mounties in September, saying one of its drivers had reportedly failed to deliver packages and was selling them online instead, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Kalanj said.

The company told police an internal investigation had revealed 32 instances of customers not getting their packages despite the driver marking the deliveries as complete.

Several of the missing items were then found for sale on the driver's Marketplace account.

Burnaby RCMP executed a search warrant on the driver's downtown Vancouver apartment in September and located the stolen merchandise, according to police.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, was arrested on 32 counts of theft, Kalanj said, and criminal charges are pending.

The alleged thefts involved about $2,200 worth of merchandise, according to police.