RCMP Serious Crimes Unit takes over after body found under bridge

Photo: Golden RCMP

The RCMP E Division Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation in Golden British Columbia after a body was discovered under the North Bridge in downtown Golden Monday.

RCMP say there are no public safety concerns directly related to this death however they have enough evidence to call in the RCMP E Division Serious Crime Unit, despite the fact the man has not yet been identified.

The deceased body of a man was discovered under the North Bridge in downtown Golden Monday and RCMP are asking anyone with any information concerning the incident to contact Golden RCMP at 250-344-2221.