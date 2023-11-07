Big White Ski Resort says Nov. 23 opening date looks good

Madison Reeve

"It's like kids on Christmas Eve."

Big White Ski Resort's senior VP, Michael J. Ballingall, says he and the Big White team were thrilled to see that Mother Nature sent some snow on Monday night into Tuesday.

Ballingall says between 13 and 15 centimetres fell, and close to 20 centimetres up top.

"Although it is not as dry as it normally would be in late December and January... it is good packing snow. So, this is very good snow for the base, but we need a lot more."

Big White Ski Resort says November 23rd is still the opening day date at this time.

"We have had about 500 new staff arrive in the last two days. We have another 300 arriving this week, so we should be fully staffed by the end of next week. It gets everybody... giddy up; let's get going."

Ballingall says the resort needs one more storm to begin 'track packing.'

"That is just running machines up and down the runs with their tracks. What it does is aerate the snow. It gets the air out of the snow. The snow can start to pack naturally, and then we can start to put some snowmobiles on the snow so the ski patrol can start to get assets into the alpine... fencing, gates, all that sort of stuff," he said.

Silver Star Resort says they received about 10 centimetres of snow last night.

Apex Mountain Resort says 8 centimetres fell on the slopes.