Highway delays on Trans-Canada east of Sicamous

Photo: DriveBC Conditions near Three Valley Gap as of 10:35 a.m.

Foggy patches, construction and avalanche control work are impacting travel on Highway 1 between Sicamous and Revelstoke.

DriveBC reports avalanche control work between Three Valley Gap and the Boulder Mountain avalanche gate, west of Revelstoke will create intermittent 20-minute delays until 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, limited visibility with fog is reported east of Sicamous, with water pooling on the road.

Bridge maintenance at the Three Valley Bridge, 20 kilometres west of Revelstoke has the highway reduced to single-lane, alternating traffic.

That work will continue until Nov. 30.

Expect minor delays.

Construction near Crazy Creek has also reduced the speed limit to 50 km/h.